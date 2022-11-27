Search icon
Punjab: Three children crushed to death by train near Kiratpur Sahib, 1 injured

Punjab: The boys had gone to eat berries off trees and did not realise a train was approaching them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

Punjab: Three children crushed to death by train near Kiratpur Sahib, one injured (Photo: ANI)

Three children were crushed to death by a passenger train near Sri Kiratpur Sahib in Rupnagar, Punjab on Sunday, police said. The incident took place when four children were gone near the railway track to eat berries.

They did not realise a train was approaching them, ASI GRP, Jagjit Singh said. The fourth child was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital. The boys were in the age group of 7 to 11 years, police added. The Punjab government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains expressed grief and said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. "In a very sad incident, 3 children have lost their lives in a Rail Accident in Kiratpur Sahib. An enquiry has been ordered. My sincere condolences to the grieved families," said Bains in a tweet. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh sought compensation to the affected families.

READ | Maharashtra: Part of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses, several injured

"Distraught to hear about the news of a passenger train crushing 4 children causing 3 of them to die on the spot near Sri Kiratpur Sahib today. My condolences are with the family and I urge @PunjabGovtIndia to provide appropriate compensation to the families," said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed grief over the incident. "Saddened to hear that 3 kids lost their life in a tragic incident near Kiratpur Sahib where a train crushed them to death when they were crossing a railway track. I pray to Gurusahab to grant peace to the innocent souls and strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss," said Badal in a tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, "Shocked and grieved beyond expression over the tragic death of three children near Kiratpur Sahib who were run over by a train today. My profound condolences to the parents."

(With inputs from agencies)

