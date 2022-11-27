Maharashtra: Part of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses, several injured

Maharashtra: Foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses, several injured (Photo: ANI)

A part of the foot-over bridge has collapsed at Ballarshah railway station in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday. Four persons have been injured in the incident and all have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid, Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR said.

No casualties reported has been reported so far. Many passengers fell from the bridge on the track from a height of about 60 feet.

WATCH Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe November 27, 2022

Railway has announced ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries, ANI reported quoting CPRO CR. Injured persons are being given the best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for early recovery, CPRO CR added.

