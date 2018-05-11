Punjab: Mehtapur station house officer arrested for assaulting on-duty police officer

He was carrying his licensed revolver at the time of being frisked and tried to conceal it before the on-duty police officer when he checked him

Mehatpur SHO Parminder Singh Bajwa, who had booked the Congress's Shahkot assembly bypoll candidate in an illegal sand mining case recently, was arrested by the Jalandhar police today for allegedly assaulting and obstructing an on-duty government official.

"He (Bajwa) has been arrested and an FIR registered against him. He pushed and assaulted an assistant sub-inspector-rank police officer during the frisking process at the court premises (in Jalandhar) thus preventing him from discharging his duty," Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Praveen Kumar Sinha said.

"He was carrying his licensed revolver at the time of being frisked and tried to conceal it before the on-duty police officer when he checked him," he said.

Bajwa was arrested under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC, Sinha said, adding that he was also booked under relevant the provisions of the Arms Act.

Earlier in the day, Bajwa had been taken into police custody, Sinha said.

"Being a police officer himself, Bajwa knows the rules, but violated them," Sinha said over phone.

Bajwa had gone to the district court to seek security for himself as he felt there was a threat "from unknown people", his counsel told reporters in Jalandhar.

The SHO had earlier said he would not sign the case cancellation report of the FIR against Congress nominee Laddi before the magistrate.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier described the arbitrary registration of the FIR by the SHO against the Congress candidate as part of a political conspiracy. He had also accused him of being in touch with leaders of the opposition SAD and AAP.

The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the death of MLA Ajit Singh Kohar.

The Congress nominee for the May 28 by-election, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, among others, was booked for alleged illegal sand mining in different villages of Jalandhar district.