Priyanka Gandhi flags off 'Pratigya Yatra'; promises farm loan waiver, 20 lakh jobs

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flagged off three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki on Saturday, October 23. All three yatras will take different routes each - Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli.

The purpose of these yatras is to promote various objectives that the Congress party has adopted for the state and its improvements ahead of elections. The yatras will be conducted between October 23 to November 1.

At Barabanki, addressing the massive crowd, Priyanka Gandhi Badra declared a waiver on farm loans and electricity, promised to offer over 20 lakh government jobs and offered compensation of Rs 25,000 for families who had no means to earm money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two days earlier, the general secretary of Congress had announced that all girls who pass class 12 will receive a smartphone and girls who graduate will be offered an electric scooter if Congress comes to power. She also announced that she will offer 40 per cent of seats to women if the party comes to power.

In order to promote and encourage women in the state to do better, Priyanka Gandhi also launched a campaign called, 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon'. However, the opposition is trying to project it as a means to appease the women voters in the state.

Here are some things that Congress has promised to offer if they win in Uttar Pradesh:

- Girls who pass class 12 will receive smartphones and those who graduate will receive electric scooters.

- Farm loans will be waived off.

- Paddy will have a fixed price of Rs 2500 and the support price of sugarcane will be Rs 400 per quintal.

- All electricity bills used during the time of COVID-19 will be waived off.

- Families who lost jobs or didn't have an earning during COVID-19 will be given financial assistance of Rs 25,000.

- Congress promises to offer over 20 lakh jobs in the state