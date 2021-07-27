Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team put under 'house arrest' in Tripura, alleges TMC; police deny charges

Team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor's company I-PAC have been put under 'house arrest' by local police in a hotel in Tripura’s Agartala. A 23-member team of I-PAC was in the state for political assessment of Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that the members were not allowed to go out of their hotel for work and were put under 'house arrest' by local police.

As per reports, a police team and health officials visited the hotel on Monday morning and questioned them about their purpose of visit and stay. It also enquired about their COVID-19 RT-PCR test reports.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was quick to hit out at the BJP. Expressing his anger via social media, Banerjee tweeted, "The fear in @BJP4Tripura before even @AITCofficial stepped into the land, is more than evident! They are so rattled by our victory in #Bengal that they've now kept 23 I-PAC employees under house arrest. Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP’s misrule!"

Abhishek Banerjee added that democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP's misrule.

Also read Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi

A team of 23 members of Prashant Kishor's I-PAC detained by East Agartala Police since last night at Hotel Woodland Park in Agartala, Tripura. They are being interrogated and have been warned by Police not to leave the hotel except for going to airport to leave the state: Sources pic.twitter.com/krw8iWqPFh July 26, 2021

TMC party state president Ashish Lal Singh asked, "This is shameful. The IPAC team came and from the night they are undergoing verification and they are almost on house arrest. Is the BJP scared of is this democracy?" Ashish Lal Singh is the son of Sachindra Lal Singh, the first chief minister of Tripura.

"Our people have been literally put under house arrest for what reason we don’t know. We are looking into the matter," said the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

However, reports suggest that the team has been put under quarantine and not house arrest. Meanwhile, the local police brushed off the allegations and stated that they conducted verification of the members as part of a routine check-up.