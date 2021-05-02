Headlines

West Bengal Assembly election 2021 Live: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor breaks silence after TMC win, says this

Mamata Banerjee's chief election strategist and head of IPAC, Prashant Kishor has said he was going to quit his 'strategising election' job.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2021, 04:19 PM IST

On a day when the Trinamool Congress is heading for a massive win in the West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021, Mamata Banerjee's chief election strategist and head of IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee), Prashant Kishor has said he was going to quit his 'strategising election' job.

In a chat with NDTV's Srinivasan Jain after the election results made it clear that Mamata Banerjee was storming to power in Bengal, Kishor said, “I am happy that IPAC has helped TMC and MK Stalin to victories in the polls. But I want to take a break and hand over IPAC to young hands and spent some time with my family."

"The I-PAC has several talented individuals. It would continue to run," he said. "But I would quit this space," he reiterated.

Prashant Kishor also questioned the Election Commission for dragging the Assembly elections for over 45 days in Bengal.

"The role of Election Commission needs to be seen. It made everyone suffer for 45 days just because you wanted to give the BJP an extra edge.'

"The way Election Commission is running the elections is completely partial. They gave them [BJP] a free a hand," Kishor.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kishor had vowed that he would quit strategising polls if the BJP ends up winning more than 100 seats. The trends so far show that the BJP will be restricted below the three-digit mark.

