PM Modi to unveil development projects worth over Rs 21,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep on Jan 2, 3

PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep underscores a series of substantial developmental endeavors slated to bolster various sectors. Commencing on January 2 in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Modi will partake in the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University while simultaneously inaugurating pivotal projects.

During his Tiruchirappalli itinerary, he will lay the groundwork for multifaceted developments amounting to over Rs 19,850 crore encompassing aviation, rail, road, oil, gas, shipping, and higher education sectors. Notably, the inauguration of the new international terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, built at a cost exceeding Rs 1,100 crore, is a significant highlight with the capacity to accommodate a substantial annual passenger influx.

The prime minister is set to inaugurate various railway initiatives including the doubling of a 160-kilometer rail line from Madurai to Tuticorin and three electrification projects, aimed at enhancing rail capabilities for both passengers and freight, thereby fostering economic growth and employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, Modi's dedication of five road sector projects will fortify connectivity between industrial and commercial hubs in the region, facilitating smoother access to key locations such as ports and heritage sites, besides enhancing road connections to vital facilities like the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Plant.

Moving on to Lakshadweep on January 3, Modi will oversee developmental initiatives totaling more than Rs 1,150 crore, including the transformative Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection (KLI-SOFC) project. This groundbreaking initiative aims to significantly elevate internet speed, paving the way for enhanced services such as telemedicine, e-governance, and digital banking, thereby revolutionizing the digital landscape of the islands.

Additionally, his dedication of critical infrastructure like the Kadmat Low Temperature Thermal Desalination plant, aimed at generating clean drinking water, and the implementation of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) on Agatti and Minicoy islands underline the commitment toward bolstering essential utilities for residents.

The unveiling of Lakshadweep's first battery-backed solar power facility, along with new administrative structures and barracks, further signifies efforts to reduce reliance on conventional power sources and fortify essential facilities in the region.