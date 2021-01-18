PM Modi to perform ground-breaking ceremony for Ahmedabad, Surat metro rail projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing on Monday.

The ceremony will start at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. The 22.8-km-long corridor-I is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.

The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 12,020 crore, the PMO said.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi flagged off eight trains connecting major destinations in various states of the country with the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya, via video-conferencing.

The trains will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar. These trains will facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Dabhoi-Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod-Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly-electrified Pratapnagar-Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were also present on the occasion.