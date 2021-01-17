PM Narendra Modi flags off 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity with different regions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 17) flagged off eight trains connecting the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in the state of Gujarat with different regions of the country. The prime minister participated in the event through video conferencing.

PM Modi suggested that it was probably the first time in history that many trains from different locations were flagged off for a common destination.

PM Modi said in his address that the connectivity of the tourist spot with different areas would be beneficial for tourists and it would also help the local tribal community of Kevadiya.

"This connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity but it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya. It will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment," he said.

The eight trains will connect Kevadiya with Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai, and Pratapnagar.

PM Modi remarked on the coincidence of it being the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

"One of the trains flagged off for Kevadiya today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," said the prime minister.

The prime minister also inaugurated other railway projects in Kevadiya. These include Dabhoi-Chandid gauge converted broad gauge rail line, Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge rail line, Pratapnagar-Kevadiya newly electrified section, and new station buildings of Dabhoi Junction, Chandod and Kevadiya.

PM Modi had previously shared the pictures of Vistadome coaches on the Jan Shatabdi Express, which is one of the new trains between Ahmedabad and Kevadiya.