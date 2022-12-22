Planning to visit Taj Mahal on Christmas, New Year 2023? Check THIS COVID rule first

He said that in view of Christmas and New Year Celebrations, states need to focus on promoting COVID-appropriate behavior. (File)

Amid renewed coronavirus fears unleashed by the surge in cases in neighbouring China, the Central government has asked states to remain vigilant and create awareness on wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and following social distancing norms. The Agra administration has also stepped up anti-Covid measures as it receives millions of tourists from India and abroad every year. The administration has made Covid tests mandatory for those visiting the iconic Taj Mahal.

Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Officer (Agra), said the department has started testing people to detect coronavirus in them and prevent further spread of the pathogen. They have also made tests mandatory for all those visiting the Taj Mahal, ANI reported.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, saying that states must remain alert against the coronavirus. He said the country is receiving an average of 153 cases per day as against the global average of 5.87 lakh cases. However, the evolving nature of the virus is a global threat.

He said that in view of Christmas and New Year Celebrations, states need to focus on promoting COVID-appropriate behavior, including masks, hand-washing and respiratory best practices.

Mandaviya said states have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures, PTI reported.

He also asked the states to focus on increasing the genome sequencing of positive cases in order to detect new versions of the virus timely.

Apprising the parliament of the steps taken to nip the surge in the bud, he said the government has started sampling international passengers randomly. They are testing 2 percent of all international arrivals.