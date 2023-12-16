Headlines

Parliament security breach accused wanted to create anarchy: Police

Jha, who hails from West Bengal, was sent to seven-day police custody on Friday after his arrest last night. Police claimed in the Patiala House court that he admitted that the accused met many times to hatch the conspiracy to breach Parliament security.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, is the "mastermind" of the entire conspiracy and he and his co-accused wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands, the Delhi Police told a city court on Friday.

Sources said police are likely to seek the Parliament's permission to recreate the December 13 incident that unfolded on the anniversary of the 2001 attack on it.

Jha, who hails from West Bengal, was sent to seven-day police custody on Friday after his arrest last night. Police claimed in the Patiala House court that he admitted that the accused met many times to hatch the conspiracy to breach Parliament security.

Besides, he was also required to be interrogated to ascertain whether the accused had an association with any enemy country or terrorist organisation, police said.

Talking about the future course of the investigation, a senior police officer said that they will be taking Jha to Rajasthan to trace the places where he threw his phone and burnt the phones of others.

"After the incident, he fled to Rajasthan where he stayed for two days and returned to Delhi last night," the officer said.

The officer said the biggest challenge in the case is the fact that the police do not have the mobile phones of the accused that could help them trace the origin of the conspiracy and ascertain the involvement of more people.

Police are interrogating two more men -- Kailash and Mahesh Kumawat -- since morning, he said, adding that they have not been arrested yet.

Jha fled to Nagaur in Rajasthan after the incident. Kumawat and Kailash, who are cousins, arranged his stay there, sources said.

"We are planning to approach Parliament to seek permission for recreating the crime scene inside the House and outside the Parliament building. Lalit Jha, who was arrested on Thursday, revealed during the interrogation that he had thrown his phone near the Delhi-Jaipur border and destroyed the phones of the other accused," said the officer.

Police suspect the involvement of foreign funding as the way the accused made the planning and visited Delhi multiple times to do the recce of the act.

Police are also looking for the person who helped them in designing the shoes with cavities to hide canisters, sources added.

On being asked, why he committed the act, Jha told police that they were upset with "unemployment".

Police have collected CCTV footage from Parliament and the vicinity to know if the accused were accompanied by other persons before the act.

Dump data of mobile phones active at the time of the incident around Parliament is also being collected, sources said.

The police suspect that the accused had a plan B, in case their main plan failed.

During the hearing in the Patiala House court, police said, "Jha disclosed that they wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their demands.

"He took the phones (of other accused) to hide them and to destroy evidence as part of the larger conspiracy. He disclosed that he threw his phone away on way from Jaipur to Delhi." Police said Jha's custodial interrogation was required for "in depth investigation to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the attack, involvement of other persons and to find the actual motive behind the attack".

Besides, he was also required to be interrogated to ascertain whether the accused had an association with any enemy country or terrorist organisation, police said.

"We need him to confront the accused with each other, to locate the mobile phones, to take him to locate the hotel where stayed for four days, and to know the financial transaction and funding behind the attack," police told the court.

The FIR registered in the matter details the modus operandi used by the accused duo of Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D to smuggle smoke canisters inside the Parliament.

The two persons had smuggled them in cavities cut into the left sole of custom-made sports shoes supported by thick rubber layers, according to the FIR.

