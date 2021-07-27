Odisha’s Puri becomes first city in India to provide 24x7 ‘safe to drink’ tap water

In a landmark achievement towards urban safety and hygiene, Puri in Odisha has become the first city in India to offer safe drinking water directly from the tap for 24 hours. Puri joins an elite club of global metropolitans like New York and London that offer safe drinking water directly from taps to their residents.

Puri is Odisha’s first city to achieve the credentials as part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s ‘Sujal’ drink-from-tap mission. The 24-hour drink-from-tap facility can be used for drinking and cooking without needing any filtration.

An estimated 2.5 lakh people residing in the city and around 2 crore tourists that visit Puri each year stand to immensely benefit from the move. You won’t have to carry a bottle to keep yourself hydrated in Puri anymore.

CM Patnaik inaugurated he facility, first of its kind in India, on Monday, July 26. As per a statement from the CM office, “Puri is the first city in the country to implement Drink-from-Tap project. As a result, the people of Puri will receive high-quality drinking water directly from the tap. There is no need to store or filter drinking water. Only major cities in the world have such facilities. This will benefit 2 crore tourists coming to Puri annually along with 2.5 lakh people of Puri.”

CM highlighted that quality drinking water is closely linked with human health, human development index and economy. In order to supply quality drinking water, #Odisha Govt has increased its budget from ₹200 Cr to ₹4000 Cr in five years. pic.twitter.com/ypJOjFfuoD — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 26, 2021

“Today’s day has added a new chapter in the development history of Odisha, all the families in the Puri Dham of Mahaprabhu will get good drinking water in tap under ‘Sujal Mission’. The abode of the lord is at the forefront. Even the metro cities don’t have this facility. Today, Puri has joined the world’s largest cities league, including London, New York and Singapore.” CM Patnaik told the media.

Furthermore, Odisha government has also installed water fountains at 400 different locations across the city in a bid to reduce plastic waste generated in Puri.

The CM further said, “This is the best model of the '5T' initiative. Good drinking water has a strong link with health, living standards and the economy. Therefore, I urge people not to waste or pollute the water. The budget for drinking water has been doubled in five years. The previous water budget of Rs 200 crore has reached Rs 4,000 crore today."

As per Pratap Jena, Minister for Housing and Urban Development in Odisha Government, the project aims to bring 24x7 drinking quality water to 16 cities in the state.