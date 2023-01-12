Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mumbai: CBI raids Pratibha Industries officials in loan fraud case worth Rs 4,957 crore

The CBI opened a case under sections 120-B, 420 IPC, and 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the PC Act and constituted a team to investigate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Mumbai: CBI raids Pratibha Industries officials in loan fraud case worth Rs 4,957 crore
File Photo | Representational

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a case of a bank loan fraud of Rs 4957 cr against Pratibha Industries, it`s Directors and others and is conducting raids in Mumbai and Thane.

According to information, a complaint was lodged on September 12, 2022 by Sanjay Kumar Tiwary, Deputy General Manager, Stressed Assets Management Branch, Bank of Baroda, Mumbai against Pratibha Industries Limited, it`s Directors Ajit Bhagwan Kulkarni, Ravi Kulkarni, Sunanda Datta Kulkarni, Sharad Prabhakar Deshpande and others for causing a wrongful loss of Rs 4957.31 crore (Rs. 4735.67 crore as per the complaint made by Bank of Baroda and Rs 221.64 crore as per the mandate dated 13.09.2022 given by SBI - one of the Consortium Member Bank) to the Consortium of Banks led by Bank of Baroda. The CBI after receiving the complaint lodged a case under sections 120-B, 420 IPC and 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the PC Act and formed a team to look into the matter.

The account of Pratibha Industries was classified as NPA on December 31, 2017. Subsequently the accounts were also declared as fraud by the members of the consortium banks.

Pratibha Industries was into development of infrastructure projects, which included designing, engineering and execution, construction of complex, integrated water transmission, distribution projects, water treatment plants, mass housing projects, precast design and construction, road construction and urban infrastructure etc.

Also, READ: Elon Musk fails to pay rent, Twitter Singapore staff forced to leave office: Report

"The accused had diverted huge amount of money from the borrower company to its related parties & subsidiaries and subsequently, these advances were written-off by the company. The company had entered into fictitious sales & purchase transactions in order to inflate its turnover. Further, to avail credit facilities from the lender banks, the work-in-progress was allegedly inflated and huge amount of Vender Liability was directly adjusted against Customer Account without having any supporting document for the same," the CBI said.

On Thursday the CBI conducted raids at 14 locations belonging to the accused and bank officials which led to recovery of several incriminating documents and articles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.