Elon Musk fails to pay rent, Twitter Singapore staff forced to leave office: Report

Twitter has descended into chaos since Elon Musk took over. The staff are taking the hit for a CEO with too much ambition, who is unable to properly execute even the most fundamental tasks. Employees at Twitter's Singapore office, who have endured foul odours, a lack of toilet paper, and other annoyances due to Musk's failure to pay the office rent, have been told they must leave the building.

Twitter's apparent failure to pay its monthly rent in San Francisco has led to Elon Musk ordering the company's remaining Singaporean employees to cease going to the office and instead work remotely.

Twitter's regional headquarters for the Pacific and Asia is located in Singapore. On Thursday, Casey Newton of Platformer tweeted, "Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office - its Asia-Pacific headquarters - over nonpayment of rent".

"Landlords walked employees out of the building," he posted. Twitter was sued in the United States for not paying its San Francisco office's $136,250 rent. According to USA Today, landlord Columbia Reit has filed a lawsuit against Twitter for failing to pay rent at 650 California Street, near Chinatown.

According to Bloomberg, on December 16, 2022, the landowner informed the social media giant that if the rent for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building wasn't paid within five days, the company would be in default on the lease.

It has been previously reported in Slack groups that staff are being made to bring their own toilet paper and that the company restrooms stink. As Musk had already dismissed the janitors, there is now no one at the firm to remove the old rolls of toilet paper and replace them with the new ones.

Following Musk's takeover, Twitter plans to start charging staff for the free lunches they used to get. Musk responded to the news article by estimating that the average cost of a meal over the last year was over $400.

(With inputs from IANS)