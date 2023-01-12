Apple iPhone Pro Max for Rs 67999, iPhone 13 for 43,600; Hint: Not on Flipkart, Amazon

Forget Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is being sold for half the launch price (File)

When it comes to buying Apple products, including Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 11, netizens throng Flipkart and Amazon. However, what if we told you that a company is offering Apple iPhones for a fraction of their original prices? Apple products have aspirational value. Apart from offering longevity, performance and good build quality, Apple products are also status symbols. However, anything that is a status symbol, doesn't come cheap. Most of those who want to buy expensive gadgets from Apple, can't afford it. However, this company has found a great solution for them. On this website, you can buy Apple iPhones for as low as Rs 21,999.

While Amazon and Flipkart offer exchange bonuses to bring down the cost of Apple products, Cashify.com has found a great solution. They re-sell iPhones in mint condition but are not right out of the box. These iPhones are refurbished, hence cheap. The company has the entire range of Apple iPhones on sale, including Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 mini, Apple iPhone SE 2020 and Apple iPhone SE 2022, and Apple iPhone 11 are on sale at mouth-watering prices. Here's the list.

For iPhone 11, Rs 24000 is the price. Some phones may be more expensive but the range starts from this price. Apple iPhone 12 Pro-Max is being sold at as low as Rs 67999. Apple iPhone 10 is being sold at Rs 21999. The price of Samsung S21 Plus is Rs 35,999. Xiaomi Note 9 is priced at Rs 8,799.

Apple iPhone 12 can be bought for Rs 36,099. Apple iPhone 13 is being sold at just Rs 51,899. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is being sold at Rs 88,299. Apple iPhone 13 mini is being sold at Rs 43699.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is being sold at just Rs 27299. Apple IPhone 14 Pro is being sold at Rs 121199.

The company is running a sale from January 12 and January 14. The offer is valid till stocks last.