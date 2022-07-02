Search icon
Ministry of External Affairs slams US report on religious freedom for 'misrepresenting' facts

The Ministry of External Affairs strong response came a day after the USCIRF charged "repression" of critical voices, particularly religious minority.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Arindam Bagchi

India on Saturday slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its "biased" and "inaccurate" comments on the country.

The strong reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after the USCIRF alleged "repression" of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them in India.

"We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said the comments reflect a "severe lack of understanding" of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos.

"Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation," Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on USCIRF's comments on India.

