Meet Arishka Laddha, 6-year-old who scaled Mount Everest Base Camp located at 17,500 feet; becomes youngest climber

Only a select few can overcome the obstacles and realise their dreams of climbing Mount Everest. Any mountain must be climbed with zeal and determination. A 6-year-old Pune girl has made history by climbing Mount Everest Base Camp, which is located at a height of more than 17,500 feet.

Who is Arishka Laddha?

Arishka Laddha, a local of Kothrud in Pune, and her mother Dimple Laddha, who experienced a 15-day journey, scaled Mount Everest Base Camp. The girl travelled the entire distance in 15 days while donning 7-8 layers of clothing. Arishka and her mother, Dimple travelled 130 kilometres (from and to) while the outside temperature ranged from minus 3 to minus 17 degrees.

Recalling her adventure, Arshika said, "I was joyful. There, it was far too cold. I want to reach the summit of Everest. Yak and Mule were there."

Mother is good at sports since childhood

Dimple, the girl's mother, claimed that since she was a young girl, she too had participated in sports. She claimed that over the years, she had engaged in running, trekking, and cycling. Dimple revealed that it was a spontaneous decision to accompany Arishka to Mount Everest Base Camp. She further said that experts informed us that children over the age of 12 typically climb.

Dimple stated, "I was instructed to do so at my own risk. My daughter is typically a very active child. We climb the forts surrounding Pune every other Saturday and Sunday. We reached Sinhagadh several times, Times Now reported.

Mother wants to give Arishka professional training

Dimple said that she would give her daughter professional training. If she responds favourably, they will make plans to climb Mount Everest.Proud father of Arishka, Kaustubh Laddha said, "She has boosted India's pride. We will always be there for her. We were initially concerned because there were difficulties, but she and her mother persisted in climbing."