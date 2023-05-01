Photo: LinkedIn | Meet Yasir M, BTech student who landed record-breaking Rs 3 crore salary package with German MNC

Students put in a lot of effort to get a good campus placement, which several institutions, including LPU, IIM, IIT, and others offer. One such Lovely Professional University student, Yasir M, set a new placement record by receiving an impressive placement package worth Rs 3 crore. A German multinational company has made an offer of Rs 3 crore to a B.Tech from the 2018 batch.

Who is Yasir M?

Yasir M, a native of Kerala, received a job offer from a well-known multinational corporation in Germany that made a significant contribution globally during the Covid. Yasir excelled academically throughout his time at LPU and earned an 8.6 CGPA while earning his BTech in Computer Science.

He attributed his hiring for the position to the university's dedication to hands-on learning and real-world experience. Additionally, he appreciated the university's many other interests and events for helping him refine his traits and interpersonal skills. He spent five years at TiVo as an associate software engineer and software engineer. He then began working as a software engineer for Zoom, where he remained for 10 months.

Who got the second-highest placement package?

In addition, LPU B.Tech student Harekrishna Mahto received one of the highest packages offered to a young student when he joined Google's Bangalore office in 2022 with a package worth Rs 64 lakhs. More than 600 LPU students from the most recent batches have been offered employment with a package worth Rs 10-63 lakhs.

Among many other well-known companies, Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, MPhasis, and Highradius, recruited top LPU learners. Top recruiters have recently extended over 20,000 placement/internship offers to LPU students, with several Fortune 500 companies making over 5000 offers.