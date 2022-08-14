Karnataka: Man slits wife's throat in family court soon after withdrawing divorce petition

The victim, Chaitra (Left), and the accused, Shivakumar.

In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly slit his wife's throat on the premises of a local court in Karnataka, where the couple had gone for marriage counseling.

After the attack, Shivakumar tried to flee but was overpowered by bystanders and arrested. His wife Chaittra, who was bleeding profusely was taken to the hospital, where she died following treatment.

On Saturday, a Lok Adalat urged the couple to withdraw their divorce petition and settle the matter peacefully, taking the future of their child in mind. After roughly an hour of counseling, both of them agreed to withdraw their divorce petitions and live together for the sake of the child.

However, as Chaitra walked to the courtroom washroom, Shivakumar followed her and attacked her with a knife, slitting her throat. After that, he attempted to murder his infant girl, but people nearby intervened and handed him over to the police.

“The incident happened on the court premises. We have him in our custody. We have seized the weapon he used to commit the crime. We will investigate what transpired after the counselling session, and how he managed to get the weapon inside the court. Was this a premeditated murder, we will have the details during the course of the investigation," NDTV quoted Hariram Shankar, a senior cop in Hassan, as saying.

Shivakumar has been charged with murder, and police are investigating into how he got a weapon into the courtroom.

