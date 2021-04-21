Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray may make BIG announcement today

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce a complete lockdown in Maharashtra from Wednesday (April 21) in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Sources said that CM Thackeray may address the state at 8 pm and announce a two-week lockdown in the state as the existing 'break the chain' guidelines have failed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cabinet had unanimously requested CM Thackeray to announce a complete lockdown. "CM Thackeray will make the announcement in this regard at 8 pm on Wednesday," Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

"All the cabinet ministers expressed views in favour of a strict lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Ministers come from all corners of the state, so it also indicates that the entire state needs this measure," Tope added.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision. Tomorrow after 8 pm, the CM will announce the decision on lockdown in the state," he said.

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that CM Thackeray would announce a decision about lockdown on Wednesday. "We have made all the efforts to minimise the COVID-19 figures. He will announce the decision (to impose lockdown) tomorrow after finalising a detailed Standard Operating Procedure," Bhujbal said.

"We may have to impose restrictions on the local train movement in Mumbai too, he said.

According to Minister Aslam Sheikh, the guidelines regarding the complete lockdown will be announced soon. "Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon," he said.