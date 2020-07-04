Kulgam Encounter: Second terrorist gunned down, search continues

One more terrorist has been killed in the encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, taking the toll of slain terrorists to two. The encounter took place in the Arrah area of the Kulgam district in the Union Territory.

Firing has been stopped and search is underway, police said. The joint troops have recovered dead bodies of both the terrorists.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of the Kashmir Zone said that the operation was halted for a few hours as the family of the second militant was brought to the encounter site so that his family could persuade him to surrender. "However the trapped militants refused to surrender,” he said

Meanwhile, during the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and three security forces personnel received minor injuries.

122 militants have been killed so far this year in the Kashmir valley.