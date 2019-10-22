Kartarpur Corridor: Agreement signing postponed by a day, likely to take place on Oct 24

The signing of the Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India and Pakistan, which was expected to be signed on October 23, has been postponed by a day.

The Kartarpur agreement was scheduled to be signed by both sides at the zero-point near Dera Baba Nanak. Instead, the signing will now take place on October 24.

Earlier on Monday, India had said it was "constrained" to accept US $20 service fee proposed by Islamabad for using the Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side of the corridor on November 8, Pakistan will officially open the corridor from its side a day after, ahead of the 550th Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak which starts on November 11.

No visa will be required by pilgrims, but they will have to carry the passport.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan exchanged mock data of pilgrims ahead of the opening of the corridor which happened at 2 pm IST at the zero point.

Both sides had agreed last year to open the corridor to the Kartarpur corridor located in Pakistan, just a few kilometres from the International border, on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartarpur Gurudwara has huge significance in Sikhism since Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the last 18 years of his life in the area where the Gurudwara stands now.

