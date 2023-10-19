Headlines

Weather Update: Monsoon withdrawn completely from India, says IMD

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez; reiterates India’s ‘principled’ stand on conflict

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for observance of international humanitarian law

Monty Panesar criticizes PCB's complaints over crowd reception in India: Victory or defeat matters

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather Update: Monsoon withdrawn completely from India, says IMD

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

Monty Panesar criticizes PCB's complaints over crowd reception in India: Victory or defeat matters

8 nuts to increase iron levels in women

10 Animals that die after giving birth

6 court poets under Indian rulers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

South India's biggest flop actor has cost producers Rs 500 crore, still a superstar; not Ravi Teja, Vijay, Ajith, Chiru

The Archies song Sunoh shows Agastya singing for band, Suhana roller-skating, Khushi cycling in Riverdale

Abhay Deol shares Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara meme to reveal sequel plan was joke, fans say ‘don't play with our feelings’

HomeIndia

India

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez; reiterates India’s ‘principled’ stand on conflict

PM Modi spoke to the Palestinian Authority’s president to express condolences over the bombing of the hospital in Gaza, which claimed over 500 lives.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed condolences to President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In a phone conversation, Modi, at the same time, shared with Abbas India's "deep concern" over terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region.

The prime minister told the Palestine Authority President that New Delhi will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza," Modi said on 'X'.

"We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region," he said.

"Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," the prime minister added.

 

 

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in an explosion on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in the attack on the Gaza hospital and that those involved in civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict should be held responsible.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Modi said on 'X' on Tuesday.

"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he said.

READ | Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Highway chase and single bullet fired, know what happened on fateful night

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today, check his full schedule

Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

Meet one of richest YouTuber, who started his career at age 10; now has net worth of Rs 41 crore

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

Leo Twitter review: Lokesh Kanagaraj film is 'blockbuster' with Thalapathy Vijay's 'best performance ever', say viewers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE