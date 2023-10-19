Headlines

India

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Highway chase and single bullet fired, know what happened on fateful night

Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was killed by three men after a high speed car chase in 2008, and the case has stirred up again after a Delhi court announced its verdict.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

15 years after she was shot dead in the middle of the road, journalist Soumya Vishwanathan finally got justice after a Delhi court convicted all four of the accused in of murder and looting, putting an end to the harrowing murder case.

Soumya Vishwanathan, a 25-year-old journalist, was a news producer with Headlines Today and was shot dead by four assailants traveling alongside her on a deserted road. The four accused - Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Malik and Akshay Kumar – were held guilty for murder and looting while the fifth accused – Ajay Sethi – was held guilty of being an accessory to the crime.

Here is what happened on the fateful night when journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was killed –

25-year-old Soumya was called into office late at night on September 30, 2008, to cover a breaking news event, and ended up finishing her shift and leaving the Jhandewalan office at 3:03 am. Vishwanathan got into her car and started driving home to Vasant Kunj.

According to the police report quoted by PTI, Soumya Vishwanathan overtook a car on her way home, which was occupied by the four accused Kapoor, Shukla, Malik, and Kumar. The four convicts soon noticed that the woman was alone in the car.

Soon, the four men started chasing the journalist’s car on the deserted road and tried to intercept her but she did not stop. The high-speed car chase between the girl and the convicts continued, and eventually, a single bullet was shot.

Kapoor fired at Soumya with a country-made weapon and the bullet hit the woman on her head, killing her instantly. The car came to a halt after crashing on a divider on Nelson Mandela Marg. The accused eventually fled and then came back to check the condition of the woman and loot her belongings.

Ravi Kapoor had murdered another woman in a similar fashion in 2009, after which he was arrested. During the questioning, he revealed the details of the Soumya Vishwanathan murder, which was committed one year back.

