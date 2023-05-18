Search icon
Indian Railways: Want to change boarding station after reservation? Here's how you can do it

Know the process to seamlessly modify your Indian Railway boarding station with ease.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Indian Railway: Passengers often encounter situations where they feel the necessity to alter their designated boarding station subsequent to ticket booking with the railway. Fortunately, the railway system grants passengers the flexibility to modify their predetermined boarding station.

Indian railway rules:

It is a common occurrence for passengers to undergo alterations in their travel plans even after securing a confirmed ticket. In such circumstances, the railway system extends the convenience of commencing the train journey from a disparate station, notwithstanding a confirmed reservation.

The process of effectuating a change in your boarding station can be effortlessly executed from the comfort of your abode. It is noteworthy that altering your boarding station does not entail ticket cancellation or the imposition of fines by the railway authorities.

In consonance with the established regulations, passengers possess the liberty to alter their boarding station until 24 hours prior to the scheduled journey.

To initiate the process of changing your boarding station, it is imperative to access the official website of IRCTC. Once there, navigate to the section designated for ticket booking history.

Within this particular section, the option to modify your boarding point shall be discernible. Simply select this option.

Subsequently, designate your preferred novel boarding station and validate your choice by clicking the appropriate confirmation button. Upon completion, a notification confirming the successful alteration of your boarding station shall be received on your mobile device.

