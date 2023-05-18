Search icon
UP: Pilibhit man demands Rs 10 lakh to have sex with newly wed wife

Pilibhit: She also accused him and his mother of verbally abusing her over dowry demand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Pilibhit: The police are investigating the matter.(Representational image)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit has accused her husband of not making sexual relations with her because of his dowry demand. She alleged the man didn't have sex with her for three months over his demand of Rs 10 lakh. Only after their families agreed on Rs 5 lakk, the couple went on honeymoon to Nainital. Even there, he allegedly remained aloof.

The woman alleged her husband took an objectionable photograph of her in Nainital and blackmailed her with it. She said the man kept pressing her for dowry.

The couple got married on February 6, 2023, in Badaun. The family of the woman spent nearly Rs 20 lakh on the wedding, reported Aaj Tak.

She said the husband didn't have sex with her for three months after their marriage. The woman told her mother about the ordeal who later asked her son-in-law about it. She even offered to get him treated if he had any sexual problems. However, he asked her for Rs 10 lakh and said they would go on honeymoon after that.

They went to Nainital on May 7 after he received a payment of Rs 5 lakh, reported the channel. They went to Nainital but didn't make sexual relations with her. He then allegedly blackmailed her, saying he would make her photos viral until the remaining amount was paid.

The police are investigating the matter.

Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
