India records 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 1,700

India’s daily COVID-19 tally has increased once again, with 33,750 fresh cases being recorded in the last 24 hours across the country. With the new cases logged today, the total tally of active caseloads in India has risen to 1,45,582.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, January 3, 123 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the country over the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,81,893.

The country has recorded a total of 10,846 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,95,407, as per the official data. The active caseload tally in India has increased by 22,781 over the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 1,45,582

Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407

Death toll: 4,81,893



The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded today is significantly higher than the cases recorded yesterday, on January 2. Yesterday, the country had logged over 27,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the new caseload stands at 33,750 today.

India has also logged 175 new cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,700. The data published by the Health Ministry shows that out of the total Omicron patients, at least 639 people have recovered.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 23 states across the country till now. The highest number of cases has been recorded from Maharashtra, with 510 cases. Delhi’s Omicron tally stands at 351, being the second-highest in the country.

The health ministry data further stated that the total recovery rate in the country stands at 98.2 percent. As of 7 am today, India has administered 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) vaccine doses till now, with over 23.3 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours.