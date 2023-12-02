Headlines

Cyclone Michaung intensifies, IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu till...

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone michaung.

ANI

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Amid the looming fear of cyclone over Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday warned that the sea will be rougher than usual in the coastal areas.

The sea has gone 100 metres backwards, where the shore's breadth has increased at Velankanni Beach in Nagapattinam district due to the cyclone effect.

The northeast monsoon is intensifying and heavy rain is taking place in various districts of Tamil Nadu. "Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli Kanyakumari and Karaikal districts of Tamil Nadu," the weather department said in a bulletin late on Friday night.

Authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage-No-1' in five ports, including Nagapattinam port.

This beach is one of the main tourist spots in Velankanni. The wave that normally touches the shore is about 70-100 metres away from the actual shore.

Meanwhile, with the India Meteorological Department's prediction of a cyclonic storm in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone.

"A low pressure is lying in the Bay of Bengal and it's forecasted that there will be heavy rain in Tamil Nadu by the 3rd and 4th of December. I ask all concerned departments to take precautionary measures ahead of the cyclone. Those people who would be affected by the storm must be identified and they must be lodged in the relief camps," CM Stalin said here.

The Chief Minister instructed that the district collectors must ensure that there should be a continuous supply of food, electricity, and other essential things in the relief camps.

The concerned officials have been instructed to remove the fallen trees as soon as possible and should ensure emergency rooms in government hospitals. Food centres must be made ready ahead of the cyclone to give food to the needy and affected, the Chief Minister instructed during a review meeting attended by higher officials of the state. 

