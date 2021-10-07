IITian who harassed more than 50 minor girls and teachers arrested

An IIT student hailing from Bihar was arrested for alleged stalking and harassing over 50 girl students and teachers belonging to a reputed North Delhi school. Identified as Mahavir, the accused hails from Patna and is a BTech student at IIT-Kharagpur.

The 19-year-old IIT student was arrested by police on Thursday, October 7, in Bihar. As per the police, he is accused of morphing images of minor school going girls and uploading them on social media, stalking and harassing victims using fake caller IDs and virtual numbers.

The youth contacted girls from the school on WhatsApp using apps to fake caller ID, create virtual numbers and modify voice to keep his identity hidden. He is accused of morphing and uploading fake images of the girls on fake Instagram profiles.

The incident came to the attention of police after it received complaint of cyberstalking from school authorities. As per the complaint, he sent WhatsApp messages to minor girls after stalking them on social media. He used to call school teachers and harass them. He also somehow penetrated the WhatsApp groups that were created for the purpose of coordinating online classes. He also allegedly entered online classrooms.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 354-D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code. Relevant sections from POCSO Act and IT Act were also added.