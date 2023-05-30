Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Howrah's banyan tree is no longer oldest, scientists find 500-year-old tree in UP's Bulandshahr

Howrah's banyan tree at the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose is no longer the oldest anymore. Scientists have found a banyan tree in UP's Bulandshahr that is 500 years old.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Howrah's banyan tree is no longer oldest, scientists find 500-year-old tree in UP's Bulandshahr
Banyan tree in Bulandshahr oldest | Photo: Pixabay

The 350-year-old banyan tree in the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden in Howrah was considered the oldest in the world, but recently, it was found that there is another banyan tree that is even older.  A banyan tree found in Narora of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh is said to be older.

A team of scientists from the Botanical Survey of India, Prayagraj Centre, Babe-Bolyai University, Romania and a lab from Johannesburg, South Africa discovered the tree, this tree is estimated to be 500 years old. The Narora banyan tree was discovered during a floristic survey in the Upper Ganga Ransar. The tree ranks tenth among the giant banyan trees in the world for its size. 

The upper circle of the Narora banyan tree spreads over 4,069 square metres. The radiocarbon dating results indicate that the tree is 450 to 500 years of age. This age represents the oldest accurate dating result for the species. 

Interestingly, it has only four roots supporting the main trunk, said Prof Arti Garg, senior scientist of BSI, Prayagraj, and co-author of the study. This tree is located eight kilometres from the Narora Power Plant in Bulandshahr (UP), she added.

The study, published as a research article in the May edition of 'Current Science', has been authored by Roxana T Patrut, Adrian Patrut, Laszlo Rakosy and Ileana-Andreea Ratiu of the Babe-Bolyai University, ClujNapoca, Romania, Arti Garg from BSI, Prayagraj and Stephan Woodborne from iThemba LABS, Johannesburg.

Read: Delhi Shahabad stabbing: Post-mortem report reveals gut-wrenching details about minor's brutal murder

"In India, banyan trees have a spiritual, mythological and religious significance, symbolising eternal life and/or fertility and are recommended for planting around homes and temples. They are also referred to as 'Kalpavriksha', meaning wish-fulfilling trees," said Prof Garg.

World`s largest F. benghalensis (banyan tree) as measured by net covered area, is Thimmamma Marrimanu in Andhra Pradesh, with a coverage of 19,107 sqm, followed by Kabir Vad banyan tree in Gujarat, which spreads over 17,520 sqm and the Giant Banyan tree at Majhi, UP, with 16,770 sqm.

The Great Banyan tree of Kolkata, previously considered the oldest and the largest banyan in the world, now ranks fourth with a coverage of 16,531 sqm.

(With input from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.