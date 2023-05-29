Search icon
Delhi Shahabad stabbing: Post-mortem report reveals gut-wrenching details about minor's brutal murder

Chilling details of the Delhi Teen's street murder come to light after the initial postmortem. The accused reportedly stabbed the girl 16 times and crushed her skull with a boulder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Delhi teen stabbing| Photo: ANI

A horrific video of a boy killing a 16-year-old girl in Delhi came to light. The heinous crime was caught on camera and the entire country is shook by the brutality. The preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl revealed that her skull was crushed with a boulder after being stabbed 16 times. 

The accused is identified as Sahil and the crime occurred in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi on Sunday night, said police on Monday. 

As per initial reports, the girl was hit in the head with a blunt object causing the skull to rupture. The police, however, are still waiting for the detailed post-mortem report. The accused, Sahil was arrested by the Delhi police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. 

Read: Delhi girl murder: CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out at LG VK Saxena, says 'law and order your responsibility'

According to police, the victim was in a relationship with the accused and an argument between the two provoked Sahil to kill her with multiple assaults. 

In the viral CCTV footage, the accused is seen stabbing the girl brutally. The video also captures several pedestrians crossing the crime scene but nobody intervened in the matter. An FIR has been registered against the boy under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. 

(With inputs from ANI)

