How Shiv Sena came into being 56 years ago at Shivaji Park

(Image Source: Twitter/@IndiaHistorypic)

Amid all the political furore in Maharashtra, little did we realise that this month, the ruling Shiv Sena, which is now a part of the grand alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi has completed its 56 years to existence. It was on June 19, 1966, Bal Thackeray laid its foundation at the famous Shivaji Park in Mumbai by breaking a coconut.

On June 19, Balasaheb had called upon people to attend a meeting at the Shivaji Park. However, he was not too sure that many would come. But to his surprise, around two lakh people reached the meeting ground. It is here that Bal Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena with his friends and gave his first speech here.

Shiv Sena means the party of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The journey of Shiv Sena, an organisation standing in the name of Marathi identity, has been growing since five decades. Shiv Sena's election symbol is bow arrow and logo is Tiger. Uddhav Thackeray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray is at present the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

However, at present, the party's strength and credibility are all at stake. The Shiv Sena has broken into two parts and both claiming over the original party and its symbol. Shiv Sena is mainly a Maharashtra based party and could not form a national base. But its roots are very deep in the villages of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena's relation with BJP

Bal Thackeray first raised the voice of Marathi identity and then increased the strength of this organisation by becoming a leader of Hindutva. Of course, Shiv Sena's base remained limited in Maharashtra, but it increased political power by compromising with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which stood on similar views.

This long alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP broke after the results of the state assembly elections were declared in October 2019. However, since then the rift has only widened. The two split because both claimed the post of Chief Minister and a bigger share in governance.

Shiv Sena then went on to form the government in alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, which were once considered to be its arch rivals.

Shiv Sena's journey

Shiv Sena's strength increased continuously in Maharashtra since the 1970s. From the Assembly to the Lok Sabha, it has established itself as a major force in the politics of the state. Shiv Sena was once considered a party for social movement, but now it has become purely political party. Its roots in the politics of Maharashtra have become increasingly deep.

It is believed that the Marathas and Kunbis, who once stood firmly with the Congress in Maharashtra politics, shifted towards the Shiv Sena. Hindutva broadly linked the party to other classes as well. The Shiv Sena fought the first Lok Sabha election in 1971. It had fielded candidates from five seats. None won.

Shiv Sena broke the jinx in 1980s when for the first time it won its first seat in the Lok Sabha elections. In 1996, Shiv Sena fielded candidates on 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and won 15 seats. This was a big success that they were waiting for.

However, after this, the number of seats contested by Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections decreased but the number of winning seats increased. In 2014 and 2019, Shiv Sena fielded 20 and 23 candidates while it won 18-18 seats in both the elections.

For the first time, Shiv Sena contested the Assembly elections in 1990. They contested from 183 seats and won 52. For the first time in 2009, Shiv Sena suffered a setback. The seats won came down to 45. As a result, after five years in the next Assembly elections, they decided to break the alliance with the BJP and contest from all the 286 seats.

This time they managed to get 63 seats. After the elections, there was an alliance with the BJP. In 2019, its differences with the BJP over seats emerged, but even then they fought the elections together. This time Shiv Sena won 56 seats, but differences emerged so much with the BJP that they separated.

Shiv Sena then formed the government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, which were once considered to be its staunch opponent. This alliance government is now in trouble. A large section of the party has turned rebel and it seems that it is bound to fall. Only a miracle can save it.