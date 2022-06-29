Maharashtra crisis: Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test today at 5 pm

(Image Source: IANS)

The Supreme Court will hear the Shiv Sena's plea against a floor test today at 5 pm. The plea challenged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the floor of the House on June 30. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu had challenged the direction in Supreme Court.

Let us inform that the Governor has called a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on June 30 from 11 am. The Raj Bhavan has issued a letter saying that a special session will be called on June 30 with the sole agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister and the floor test proceedings will be concluded at 5 pm in any case.

This comes after former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday and demanded a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra led by the Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the Governor's order in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, NCP MLAs - Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal have tested Covid-19 positive. Both of them will not be able to appear in the floor test.

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30. pic.twitter.com/aRzw4t504B — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

On the other hand, BJP core committee meeting will be held at 2 pm today. After this, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Dada Patil will address all their MLAs at 5 pm. They have been directed to assemble at the Taj President Hotel in Mumbai this evening.

Next course of action by Shinde camp

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde and his faction today went to visit Kamakhya Devi temple. Shinde said that he is reaching Mumbai on June 30 along with other MLAs, after the Maharashtra Governor called a special session of the Legislative Assembly for floor test. Before coming to Mumbai, the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena will shift from Guwahati to Goa for a day.

Arrangements have been made for his stay at the Taj Convention Hotel in Goa. 71 rooms have been booked for them here. Eknath Shinde and other MLAs are expected to reach Goa by 4.30 pm today. The Shinde faction will leave for Mumbai from Goa to attend the special session of the Assembly on June 30.