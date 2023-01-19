Gujarat: Family performs 'statue' wedding of couple that died by suicide last year, know why (Photo: Twitter)

A couple in Gujarat's Tapi district wanted to marry but their families did not approve of their relationship. The couple, Ganesh Padvi and Ranjana Padvi, were left disappointed after their families’ ill talks and taunts. The couple then decided to end their lives and allegedly died by suicide.

The duo were found hanging by a rope by their families in Tapi, Gujarat. But now after releasing their mistake, the couple's families decided to create the lovers’ idols and performed all the wedding rituals. The wedding has been widely discussed not just among locals but on the internet as well.

In Newala village, Ganesh was in love with his girlfriend Ranjana and wanted to marry her. Ganesh took Ranjana to his home in August 2022. He had talked about marrying Ranjana at his home, but his family refused. After this, both left the house and hung themselves. Both were found hanging on a tree a few hours after leaving the house.

READ | ‘Gill Hai Ki Manata Nahi’: Shubman Gill’s extraordinary innings inspire creative ads for KFC, Netflix