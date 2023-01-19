‘Gill Hai Ki Manata Nahi’: Shubman Gill’s extraordinary innings inspire creative ads for KFC, Netflix

Shubman Gill after hitting 200 against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill is one of the most talked about people in the country right now. The Indian opener’s extraordinary innings of 208 runs in the first match of the ODI series against New Zealand left cricket fans around the world in awe. Team India won the match by 12 runs and Shubman Gill instantly started trending on social media platforms. Memes, Reels and images of Gill are now circulating on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Major brands such as Swiggy, Netflix, KFC and others also used Shubham Gill’s innings against New Zealand to create interesting graphics to promote their brand. Take a look at a few of the interesting graphics and tweets below.



‘Ye Gill mange more’ Myntra’s official Twitter handle shared after Gill 208 runs innings. ‘SHOWman Gill’ Realme TechLife tweeted. Netflix India also shared a witty tweet during team India’s batting against New Zealand that reads, ‘Gill Chahta Hai kiwi celebrate this Wednesday.’

Apart from this, Shubham Gill’s innings also got praises from several popular Indian cricketers including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others.”200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you” Yuvraj Singh wrote.