Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage with Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable photos

Millie Bobby Brown, took to Instagram, and shared photos with Jake Bongiovi confirming their secret marriage.

Stranger Things actor, Millie Bobby Brown confirmed her secret marriage to Jake Bongiovi, 22, son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi. Millie, on Monday, took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando.

Along with the pictures, the Stranger Things star added a caption that read, "who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss." In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe. The newly married couple had fun at the theme park.

The actress can be seen wearing shorts with 'wifey' written on them and a cap saying 'wife of the party.' Brown recently showed off her beautiful new wedding ring in a video. People magazine confirmed that Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents.

Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in 'Stranger Things.' They plan to have a bigger celebration later this year. Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since.

(With inputs from ANI)

