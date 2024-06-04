Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera of SP leads with over 3500 votes

Sikar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Amraram of CPI(M) leads with over 53000 votes

Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera of SP leads with over 3500 votes

8 animals with longest pregnancy periods

10 most viral animals of world

8 birds that only come out at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Varanasi: PM Modi's Opponent Ajay Rai Mocks BJP, Says 'They Ordered Crackers & Sweets Beforehand'

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan

Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage with Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable photos

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari questions 'dictatorship of the Election Commission' as party draws blank in state

'Bestest news': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha wish ‘papa no.1’ Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for birth of daughter

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage with Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable photos

Millie Bobby Brown, took to Instagram, and shared photos with Jake Bongiovi confirming their secret marriage.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage with Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable photos
Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Stranger Things actor, Millie Bobby Brown confirmed her secret marriage to Jake Bongiovi, 22, son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi. Millie, on Monday, took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando.

    Along with the pictures, the Stranger Things star added a caption that read, "who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss." In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe. The newly married couple had fun at the theme park.

    The actress can be seen wearing shorts with 'wifey' written on them and a cap saying 'wife of the party.' Brown recently showed off her beautiful new wedding ring in a video. People magazine confirmed that Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents.

    Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in 'Stranger Things.' They plan to have a bigger celebration later this year. Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

    Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

    Media-Meet Press Conference with Dr. Subhash Chandra

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of party-wise winning candidates to be announced soon

    Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

    7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement