Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

The Lok Sabha election result 2024 is going to be declared soon. In Delhi, the Lok Sabha election took place on May 25. The voter turnout was 54.48%.

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. In Delhi, the lok sabha election for 7 seats was held on May 25. Kuldeep Yadav is contesting from East Delhi and Sushil Gupta is running from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. In Punjab, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is contesting from Amritsar, and Amarsher Singh(Shery Kalsi) from Gurdaspur. Supreme court granted 21 days interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the eletion. CM Kejriwal sureendered at the Tihar jail on Sunday. Counting of votes are showing that BJP candidates are leading in all 7 constituencies of delhi. Stay tuned for the complete candidate list and comprehensive coverage of the Delhi Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024. The data will be published as soon as the results are declared.