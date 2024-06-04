Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera of SP leads with over 3500 votes

Sikar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Amraram of CPI(M) leads with over 53000 votes

Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera of SP leads with over 3500 votes

8 animals with longest pregnancy periods

10 most viral animals of world

8 birds that only come out at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Varanasi: PM Modi's Opponent Ajay Rai Mocks BJP, Says 'They Ordered Crackers & Sweets Beforehand'

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan

Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage with Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable photos

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari questions 'dictatorship of the Election Commission' as party draws blank in state

'Bestest news': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha wish ‘papa no.1’ Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for birth of daughter

HomeIndia

India

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

The Lok Sabha election result 2024 is going to be declared soon. In Delhi, the Lok Sabha election took place on May 25. The voter turnout was 54.48%.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. In Delhi, the lok sabha election for 7 seats was held on May 25. Kuldeep Yadav is contesting from East Delhi and  Sushil Gupta is running from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. In Punjab, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is contesting from Amritsar, and Amarsher Singh(Shery  Kalsi) from Gurdaspur. Supreme court granted  21 days interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the eletion. CM Kejriwal sureendered at the Tihar jail on Sunday. Counting of votes are showing that BJP candidates are leading in all 7 constituencies of delhi. Stay tuned for the complete candidate list and comprehensive coverage of the Delhi Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024. The data will be published as soon as the results are declared.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Purnia Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pappu Yadav vs Santosh Kushwaha, who will win?

Rare Cosmic Event: These Indian cities to witness 6 planets in one line on...

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces record-breaking prize purse, winner to get...

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement