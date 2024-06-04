Volkswagen Taigun SUV, Virtus sedan to now get 6 airbags as standard

Volkswagen recently introduced two new variants on the Taigun – GT Line based on the 1.0l TSI and GT Plus Sport based on the 1.5l TSI EVO engine.

Volkswagen India has announced the standardization of 6 airbags across all the variants of the 5-Star GNCAP safety rated Taigun and Virtus. Taigun and Virtus both offer customers a 5-star GNCAP rated safe mobility experience for both adult and child occupants. Volkswagen Taigun contributed to over 61% of sales that led to the 100,000+ India 2.0 cars sales milestone while the Volkswagen Virtus has established itself as the premium mid-size sedan of choice among customers.

Since the introduction of the India 2.0 product portfolio, Volkswagen India is continuously enhancing its product offerings. It has expanded its variant line-up as per the customer demand for German-engineered and safe product portfolio. Recently, the brand introduced two new variants on the Taigun – GT Line based on the 1.0l TSI and GT Plus Sport based on the 1.5l TSI EVO engine. Making the brand even more accessible, Volkswagen has a network strength of 208 sales and pre-owned car touchpoints, 142 service touch points across 155 cities. In addition, the brand has made significant strides towards its after-sales services.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Today, we take great pride in announcing our portfolio of India 2.0 cars offering 6 airbags as standard across the line-up. With this, not only are we showcasing our commitment towards safer mobility but also reaffirming our core belief of safety being a key product pillar for Volkswagen India. We are also delighted to have achieved the over 1 lakh sales milestone by Taigun and Virtus. We are grateful to our customers and will continue to offer aspirational, premium and competitive product offerings for the market.”