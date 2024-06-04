Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera of SP leads with over 3500 votes

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera from SP is currently in the lead with 35317 votes. Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar from BJP is in second place, having secured 18822 votes. The final Lok Sabha election result of the Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh is yet to to come as we wait for more updates on the vote tally.

Moradabad comprises 80 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP-led alliance secured 64 seats. It shares its borders with Nagina, Amroha, Sambhal, Rampur, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar (Uttarakhand), Garhwal (Uttarakhand).

Looking back at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Moradabad witnessed fierce competition. SP candidate Dr ST Hasan defeated BJP's Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar with a margin of 97,878 votes. Hasan secured 6,49,416 votes compared to Kumar's 5,51,538 votes.

The political landscape of Moradabad district is diverse, with a mixed population. Muslim voters play a crucial role, alongside Dalit voters, making it a significant factor in the elections. With BSP contesting separately, the prospects of a triangular contest seem likely.

Moradabad 2024 Lok Sabha Candidates

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar (BJP)

Mohd Jamshed (IND)

Mushrat Husain (IND)

Sadhna Singh (IND)

Mo Irfan (BSP)

Ajay Yadav (AHQP)

Ganga Ram Sharma (RaCP)

Shakil Ahmed (SAP)

Ruchi Vira (SP)

Har Kishore Singh (SUCI)

Onkar Singh (BBSP)

Amarjeet Singh Jatav (IND)