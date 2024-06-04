Mixed bag for Bhojpuri stars in elections: Ravi Kishan leads, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Pawan Singh trail

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera of SP leads with over 3500 votes

Sikar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Amraram of CPI(M) leads with over 53000 votes

Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ruchi Veera of SP leads with over 3500 votes

8 animals with longest pregnancy periods

10 most viral animals of world

8 birds that only come out at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Varanasi: PM Modi's Opponent Ajay Rai Mocks BJP, Says 'They Ordered Crackers & Sweets Beforehand'

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan

Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage with Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable photos

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari questions 'dictatorship of the Election Commission' as party draws blank in state

'Bestest news': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha wish ‘papa no.1’ Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for birth of daughter

HomeIndia

India

Mixed bag for Bhojpuri stars in elections: Ravi Kishan leads, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Pawan Singh trail

Among the Bhojpuri film stars who are in fray at the Lok Sabha elections, Ravi Kishan seems to be the one in front

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Mixed bag for Bhojpuri stars in elections: Ravi Kishan leads, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Pawan Singh trail
Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Pawan Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It's a mixed bag of results for Bhojpuri superstars Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Pawan Singh in the ongoing counting of votes for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Ravi Kishan of BJP, who was recently seen in 'Laapataa Ladies', is leading with 15,152 votes in the Gorakhpur constituency against fellow Bhojpuri actress Kajal Nishad who is the INDIA bloc's joint candidate. While Ravi Kishan has bagged 11,6265 votes so far, Kajal has got 10,1113 votes.

Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is trailing with 17,199 votes in the Azamgarh constituency against Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Actor Pawan Singh, who was expelled from BJP on the grounds of discipline, and is contesting independently, is trailing on 3rd spot. He has 8,744 votes less than Raja Ram Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, who is currently leading in the Karakat constituency in Bihar. Pawan Singh has got a total 24,370 votes so far.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Media-Meet Press Conference with Dr. Subhash Chandra

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of party-wise winning candidates to be announced soon

Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement