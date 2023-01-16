Meet Ruchir Modi, Lalit Modi’s son named his successor by IPL founder amid family feud

Ruchir Modi | File Photo

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Sunday revealed that he had named his son Ruchir Modi as his successor beneficiary in KK Modi Family Trust with immediate effect. The move comes amid an ongoing family feud. Modi is involved in a legal tussle with his mother Bina Modi and sister Charu Modi over a property dispute, PTI reported. Taking to social media, Lalit Modi announced that he had also made his entrepreneur son Ruchir the head of his branch of the family.

Modi said that the ongoing litigation with his mother and sister had caused him “immense distress”. He said that he had discussed with his daughter and son and had made Ruchir the head of branch Lalit Kumar Modi (LKM) and beneficiary of his interests in KK Modi Family Trust.

Who is Ruchir Modi?

28-year-old Ruchir Modi is the young scion of the prominent Modi business family. He is director of Modi Enterprises, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Modicare, KK Modi Group. He has also founded the company Modi Ventures. As per his official website, he has led projects like Twenty-Four Seven convenience stores and Color Bar cosmetics brand.

Ruchir Modi graduated in business management from the United Kingdom. Ruchir is also a cricket enthusiast and administrator like his father Lalit Modi. He is the President of Alwar District Cricket Association in Rajasthan.

Ruchir is one of Lalit Modi’s two children with his late wife Minal, who passed away due to cancer in 2018. His sister and Lalit Modi’s daughter is Aliya. Ruchir also has a step sister Karima Sagrani from his mother’s earlier marriage.

As per media reports, Ruchir is dating Anastasia Fuks, who belongs to a prominent Russian family with interests in real estate.

READ | Meet Ravi Kumar, Cognizant's new CEO whose salary is 4 times Mukesh Ambani's 2020 pay; his joining bonus is Rs 6 crore