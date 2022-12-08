Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 result: Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, excels on poll debut

Rivaba Jadeja | ANI

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 | Jamnagar: Establishing herself as a serious politician, cricket Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is poised for victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Rivaba initially trailed at number 3 behind AAP’s Karshanbhai Kamrur and Congress’ Bipendrasinh Jadeja. However, the debutant quickly gained ground and then overtook her rivals to set up a likely win.

Rivaba was leading by 19,820 votes as per the Election Commission’s latest update as of 12:20 pm. While Jadeja had garnered 38867 votes, AAP’s Karshanbhai Kamrur is second with 19047 votes. Congress’ Bipendrasinh Jadeja stood in the third spot with 12397 votes. Poised for a famous win, Rivaba garnered around 50 percent of the votes.

Jamnagar North saw voting on December 1. Jamnagar city recorded a lower voter turnout than the average overall turnout in phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. BJP fielded Rivaba Jadeja from the seat which was won for the party by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha) in 2017. Rivaba is highly likely to retain the seat for the BJP after bagging a remarkable vote share of 53 percent.

Meanwhile, the BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat. The ruling party is poised to emerge victorious in 150 plus seats. The Congress holds the record for the largest seat share in the Gujarat Assembly. The party won 149 seats in 1985. The BJP has the chance to shatter this record as it currently leads on 154 seats.

Another star candidate of the party, ex-Congressman Hardik Patel was also on course to a famous win. Patel was ahead with a margin of 22,989 votes in the Viramgam seat. Patel had a vote share of over 48 percent with 55,892 votes. AAP’s Amarsinh Thakor stood second with 32903 votes while Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad was third with 20883 votes, as per the latest update from Election Commission.

The voting for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes began on Thursday (December 8) at 8:00 am alongwith Himachal Assembly Polls and bypolls for 6 seats in 5 states.

