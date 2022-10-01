Gandhi Jayanti 2022: 10 inspirational quotes by Father of the Nation

File photo

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 each year to celebrate to observe and remember the 'Father of the nation' on his birthday. Not just India but many countries celebrate his birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi- one name that played a crucial role in India's independence movement against the colonial rule of Britishers. Mahatma Gandhi promoted non-violence as a tool that not only freed India from the British but also won millions of hearts leaving its mark on the world.

Mahatma Gandhi's life and legacy are remembered by people across the world on his birth anniversary.

Born on 2 October 1869, Gandhi was a lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer who linked himself to the nationalist movement against the British rule of India.

Here are 10 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi:

1) If you are not happy about anything in your world or society, be willing to change it within yourself first. Don’t complain. Complaining won’t take you anywhere. Nothing will change unless you change.

2) Happiness comes when you follow your own path. When you refuse to settle for others' expectations of what you should and shouldn’t be doing and instead live the life you know is right for YOU. When your actions in life back up your words, when you know inside you are living true to yourself, that is when you can’t be anything but happy. Happiness lies in integrity.

3) You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

4) I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.

5) I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

6) Your beliefs become your thoughts,

Your thoughts become your words,

Your words become your actions,

Your actions become your habits,

Your habits become your values,

Your values become your destiny.

7) et the first act of every morning be to make the following resolve for the day:

- I shall not fear anyone on Earth.

- I shall fear only God.

- I shall not bear ill will toward anyone.

- I shall not submit to injustice from anyone.

- I shall conquer untruth by truth. And in resisting untruth, I shall put up with all suffering.”

8) Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible that I may end by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.

9 )What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or in the holy name of liberty or democracy?

10) Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.