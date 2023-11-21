First visuals of workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel surface, see photo here

The endoscopic flexi camera showed the workers speaking to the rescue teams informing them that they were healthy.

In a breakthrough, the rescue officials have captured the first visuals of the workers trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand for the last 10 days through an endoscopy camera. The endoscopic flexi camera showed the workers speaking to the rescue teams informing them that they were healthy.

The rescue team has begun the process of laying a pipeline inside the Silkyara Tunnel, and communication was established with individual workers to get a health update from them.

Another significant milestone was achieved as rescuers reached the tunnel with a vertical drilling machine from the upper part of the hill above the tunnel. This development comes as 41 labourers remain trapped inside the tunnel. It took 13 hours and 3 vehicles to bring this machine, Harbanz, the driver who brought parts of the drilling machine, told ANI.

On Monday, the ninth day of operations, a six-inch-wide pipeline was pushed through the rubble of the collapsed portion, creating an alternative lifeline for the stranded workers and hot Khichdi was sent to the workers through this pipeline.

On November 12, during the construction of a tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot, a portion collapsed trapping 41 labourers due to a muck fall in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel.

The workers are believed to be trapped in a 2 km-built tunnel portion, which is complete with concrete work that provides safety to the workers. This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water, and food items and medicines are being provided through a four-inch compressor pipeline.

(With ANI inputs)