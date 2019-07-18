Expect Pak to effect ICJ verdict immediately: Ministry of External Affairs

The ICJ by a vote of 15-1 on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case has upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in "egregious violation" of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the justice delivered by the ICJ at The Hague in favour of India," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press conference here, adding, "We also appreciate the direction of the ICJ that Pakistan should review and reconsider the conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court."

India has urged Pakistan to immediately provide consular access to Jadhav, as per the court's directive. Kumar said, "We note the ICJ has directed Pakistan is under obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay and provide Indian consular officers access to him according to the Vienna Convention. We expect Pakistan to implement the directive immediately." He said the verdict validates India's position on the matter and asserted that the government will continue its efforts to secure Jadhav's release. "We will continue to work for Jadhav's early release and return to India," he added.