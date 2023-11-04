Headlines

'ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal just beginning': Atishi claims BJP scared of AAP

PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss progress on FTA, India's strong performance at Cricket World Cup

HM Amit Shah’s big statement on caste census: BJP never opposed idea, but…

Earthquake: At least 70 killed in Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Patna

Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17, talks social media negativity, getting trolled; Salman Khan advises him to...

'ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal just beginning': Atishi claims BJP scared of AAP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED summons on Thursday and wrote to the agency, claiming his summons to be "motivated" and "unsustainable in law".

DNA Web Team

Nov 04, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "just the beginning" as the agency will soon "summon other leaders" of the party. 

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Delhi minister said, "ED's summons to our leader Arvind Kejriwal is just the beginning. They will summon more leaders from our party and raid their homes in the coming days. They will arrest more of our MLAs, ministers, and MPs."

On the ED raid on fellow AAP leader and minister Raaj Kumar Anand's residence in Delhi's Patel Nagar area on Friday, Atish said, "The ED action only goes to show the BJP's growing unease with AAP's rise. They are afraid of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. Our fears were proved right today as the ED raided the residence of our minister and MLA from Patel Nagar, Raaj Kumar Anand." 

READ | Explained: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad witness earthquake so frequently?

Kejriwal skipped the ED summons on Thursday and wrote to the agency, claiming his summons to be "motivated" and "unsustainable in law".

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the Delhi CM said, "You can arrest Kejriwal but you confine our ideology and beliefs that many people hold dear, behind bars." 

"They are issuing threats every day to arrest me. You can put Kejriwal in jail but you cannot confine our ideology and beliefs that thousands hold dear, behind bars. You have been ruling the country for ten years. Today, every child in the country is asking how many schools they build in the country in ten years. How many mouths will you shut?" Kejriwal said during a roadshow in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

READ | DNA TV Show: Is air pollution, bad AQI a problem limited to only Delhi-NCR?

The ED summoned the Delhi chief minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. "The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which, to say the least, is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law," Kejriwal stated in his letter to the ED.

