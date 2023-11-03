DNA TV Show: Is air pollution, bad AQI a problem limited to only Delhi-NCR?

In its last quarterly meeting held on September 12, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board is facing a shortage of employees and experts.

Today we are going to deeply analyse the issue that is troubling the citizens of the country right now, especially the people living in Delhi-NCR. Before starting this analysis, let us tell you about a photo that is going viral on social media. India Gate has 'disappeared 'from Delhi. In fact, many buildings in Delhi have disappeared and even the sky has disappeared over Delhi-NCR. This is the magic of 'pollution'

Due to pollution in Delhi, neither historical buildings are visible nor the blue sky. Well, not only in Delhi but in the entire NCR region, pollution is performing tremendously and record-breaking.

Now we will tell you the AQI of different areas of Delhi-NCR (AQI means Air Quality Index)

AQI 477 was recorded today in Pusa, Delhi.

AQI was 484 in Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

AQI 489 was recorded in Wazirpur, Delhi.

AQI was 493 in Dwarka, Delhi and 498 in RK Puram. The same is the condition of the rest of Delhi today.

But, now let us tell you the AQI of Gurugram which is adjacent to Delhi. Today, the AQI of Gurugram has been recorded at 367.

Today AQI in Faridabad was 460.

AQI was 410 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

AQI 494 was recorded in Noida today.

Now, we want to ask you a question. The question is whether this is only Delhi's problem. Is pollution limited only to the borders of Delhi? There is talk of Delhi's pollution, but NCR's pollution? Why is that not talked about which also includes Gurugram-Faridabad which comes in Haryana? These also include Noida-Ghaziabad which comes in Uttar Pradesh. Why don't we talk about the pollution of NCR?

NGT today expressed concern over the increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR, NGT said that all aspects of deterioration in air quality in Delhi NCR should be investigated. Today, ZEE MEDIA correspondents have filed reports from many places including Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. By looking at this report, you will see that pollution is not only a problem in Delhi, but it is also a problem in Uttar Pradesh. This is the problem of Haryana as well as Punjab.

We showed you what is the situation due to pollution in Delhi-NCR. As much as it is important for us to raise the voice of the 3 crore people of Delhi, it is equally important to raise the voice of the people of the states surrounding Delhi whose life is being suffocated by pollution.

Live AQI Tracking platform AQI, yesterday, revealed that Sonipat of Haryana was the most polluted city in the whole world.

According to AQI.in, at 12 am last night, the AQI i.e. pollution level of Sonipat city of Haryana was in the severe category of 677.

Whereas the capital Delhi was in second place among the most polluted cities of the world, whose AQI at 12 am was in the severe category of 639.

Not only this, according to the data of AQI.in, in the ranking of the 100 most polluted cities of the world, 5 cities of Haryana were in top 10 which is a matter of embarrassment and crisis for any state.

According to AQI.in, at 12 am last night, Faridabad in Haryana was the third most polluted city in the world with a severe pollution level of 591.

Similarly, with a pollution level of 503, Rohtak of Haryana was the seventh most polluted city in the world.

Yesterday AQI in Gurugram, the economic center of Haryana, was 416 which was the 10th most polluted city in the world.

Now think for yourself, is only Delhi responsible for this problem? The condition of Delhi due to pollution is the same as that of NCR too. It is also the case of those areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that fall in NCR. It is everyone's responsibility to eliminate pollution, but apart from talk nothing gets done.

Haryana government claims that it has taken many steps regarding pollution, but now let us show you some documents seeing that you will know the seriousness of the government and the ground reality.

In its last quarterly meeting held on September 12, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board is facing a shortage of employees and experts.

You are seeing the exclusive documents of the meeting of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board held on September 12 in which it is written that there are a total of 483 posts in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, but out of these, 306 posts are lying vacant, which includes everyone from scientists to engineers.

Similarly, in its meeting held on June 13, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board itself admitted that it had failed to take action against polluting factories.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board has said that till now it has not been able to collect fines of more than Rs 5.5 crore from 28 factories causing pollution in Haryana.

However, not only the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, at this time the entire Haryana government seems to be lax about pollution. In Haryana's Winter Action Plan, the Haryana Government has said that for the last few years, research has been done to find out the real cause of pollution in Haryana, which has not been completed yet. According to the Haryana government, the research on the causes of pollution in the city is about to be completed, while the research on the causes of pollution in Gurugram, Sonipat, and Panipat is still going on and what are the causes of pollution in the remaining districts of Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, and Rohtak, the government has to float a tender to know.

Pollution is a serious problem, of which everyone is becoming a victim. But despite this, the governments in our country only talk. Governments make plans to deal with this problem, but these plans never come to fruition. To eliminate pollution, willpower is needed which perhaps the governments do not have.

The question to ask here is - Is air pollution, and bad AQI a problem limited to only Delhi-NCR?