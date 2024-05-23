Twitter
Hollywood

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt in first look of The Witcher season 4, fans say ‘just cancel the show'

The first look of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, a character made iconic by Henry Cavill in The Witcher, is out now

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 23, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

Liam Hemsworth (R) replaces Henry Cavill (L) in The Witcher
    The news had been out for some time. Henry Cavill had exited Netflix’s The Witcher after the third season. He was set to replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the titular role, something that fans of both Cavill and the show could not digest. On Wednesday, the first look of Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher, was unveiled. And it elicited mixed responses from fans, plus renewed calls for bringing Cavill back.

    A small video was released by Netflix introducing Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia on Wednesday. The video was shared on social media, soon getting a deluge of comments from fans, both positive and negative. Many complained that Hemsworth lacked the gravitas to take on a menacing and manly character like Geralt. One comment read, “Punk-Emo mixed Geralt ? Neflix is really great at destroying things that good.” Another joked that the show looked like a parody: “Looks like a SNL episode.” Many argued that there was no point keeping the show alive once its USP – Cavill – was not in the picture anymore. “Just cancel the show for the love of god,” exclaimed one fan.

    However, there were many who had a more balanced view, advising the naysayers to give Hemsworth a chance and watch the fourth season before judging him. “At least watch the season first before barking all the negativity on him,” wrote one. Another added, “I’m not even that into the show but I can even say that Liam looks pretty identical to Henry; anyone complaining is just meat riding.”

    Henry Cavill had lobbied hard to get the role of Geralt, having been a fan of The Witcher books and games for years. So, his departure came as a surprise to the fans. It was reported that he was unhappy with the direction the writers were taking the show and how different it has become from the source material. One fan argued that trolling Hemsworth was not the solution and wrote, “Remember, Henry left because he writers refused to honor the original material. Henry had to fight them constantly to stay true to it. This isn't about Liam, this is about shyite writers commandeering established franchises to do their own thing.”

    The Witcher premiered on Netflix in 2019, starring Cavill along with Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen. The fantasy drama is based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and the games inspired by the books. The second season was released in 2021 and the third in 2023. Prior to the release of season 3, Cavill had announced that he would not return for season 4. Henry Cavill was announced as the replacement soon after.

