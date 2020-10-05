Henry Cavill's first look from 'The Witcher 2' out

Henry Cavill, who has played the iconic character of Superman and reprised it in 'The Justice League', is back as Gerald. On Monday, the actor revealed his first look from the second season of his massively successful web show 'The Witcher'.

"'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’" - From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski," shared the actor on his Instagram account.

Production work on 'The Witcher 2' began in August. It was previously supposed to go on floors in March but got delayed due to the halt in every shoot due to COVID-19 lockdown all across the globe (except China).

The second season of 'The Witcher' would have eight episodes in total. They would all release together in 2021. Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) are returning in the second season, with a new cast including 'Game Of Thrones' famed actor Kristopher Hivju. He played Tormond Giantsbane on the show and is now going to be seen as Nivellen.

Afte rthe massive success of 'The Witcher', Netflix India has announced a six-part live-action prequel series titled 'Blood Origin', which would talk about the first witcher. It also has plans to come up with an animated movie.