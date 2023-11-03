Headlines

Explained: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad witness earthquake so frequently?

Delhi NCR is often hit by earthquake tremors around every 3-4 months. But have you ever wondered why this region witnesses frequent earthquakes?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad. As per European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Birendranagar. The earthquake hit at a depth of 35 km.

Delhi NCR has been hit by earthquake tremors, now more frequently than ever, but have you ever wondered why this region witnesses frequent earthquakes? 

An earthquake is caused by tremors due to the movement of the tectonic plates inside the earth. These plates are located inside the uppermost layer of the earth called the crust. When two blocks of the earth’s surface move against each other, it causes an earthquake.

An earthquake originates from 'focus', a place inside Earth’s crust.

India's northern region has the Himalayas. The Indian plate moved towards the Nepalese plate and that led to the formation of the Himalayas.

The Himalayas lie between North India to Northeast India. India experiences frequent earthquakes in these regions because this part of India and Nepal are placed on the boundary (fault zones) of two massive tectonic plates. The collision of the two plates also made both countries vulnerable to earthquakes.

As per the government of India, a total of nearly 59% of the land mass of India (covering all states of India) is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

As per India's seismic zoning map, the total area is classified into four seismic zones. Zone V is seismically the most active region, while zone II is the least. Eight states and Union Territories are in Zone 5 and are at risk of earthquakes of the highest intensity. The Delhi-NCR region is in zone IV.

Percentage of India’s total landmass area in Earthquake Seismic Zone:

Zone V: 11% (most active)
Zone IV: 18%
Zone III: 30% 
Zone II: 41% (least active)

